CM Maryam announces major push for district-level industrial hubs

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major plan to promote small industries across the province and constituted the Punjab Economic Transformation Committee to accelerate industrial development.

The decision was taken during a special meeting chaired by the chief minister to review measures for promoting industrialisation in Punjab.

The meeting decided to develop different districts as industrial hubs in accordance with their local production capacity, skills and economic needs.

The 11-member Punjab Economic Transformation Committee will be headed by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, while the provincial finance secretary will serve as the committee’s secretary.

The committee will identify economic potential through district-level and economic mapping and determine sectoral priorities for establishing industrial clusters in various districts. It will also set measurable indicators along with short-term and long-term timelines for implementation.

The committee will consult private-sector stakeholders to develop sector-wise actionable plans and work towards establishing a sustainable ecosystem for economic growth. It will also focus on preparing a skilled workforce through skill development programmes tailored to the needs of relevant industries.