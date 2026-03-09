Airfares likely to rise in Pakistan as jet fuel prices surge amid Gulf war

Due to the Gulf war, the price of aircraft fuel has increased in the global market. Following this surge, more than a dozen airlines operating in Pakistan are preparing to raise their ticket prices, sources in Aviation confided to ‘Pakistan Observer’ on Monday.

The price of jet fuel has increased from Rs. 188.93 per liter to Rs. 342.32 per liter, which may lead to a 20 to 30 percent increase in airfares for both domestic and international airlines.

According to sources from Pakistan State Oil (PSO), after a Rs. 55 per liter increase in petroleum product prices, the price of jet fuel used by aircraft has risen by Rs. 153.39 per liter.

As a result, both local and international airlines have completed preparations to increase their fares. Within the next one to two days, airlines operating on both domestic and international routes are expected to raise ticket prices.

According to the report, domestic fares may increase by around 20%, while international routes could see an increase of up to 30%.

Sources say that significant fare hikes are expected for flights to Europe, the United States, Canada, and Gulf countries.

Fares for flights from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to London may increase by up to Rs. 100,000.

Meanwhile, ticket prices from Pakistan to Paris, Istanbul, New York, and Toronto are expected to rise between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 150,000.

With Eid approaching, this increase could become a major shock for overseas Pakistanis planning to travel back home.

The rise in airfares will place an additional financial burden on passengers.