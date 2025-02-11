CM Maryam Nawaz promises jobs for anti-encroachment drive affectees

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to rehabilitate the unemployed individuals affected by the anti-encroachment drive.

The Chief Minister has directed the relevant authorities to take measures to restore small businesses, such as street vendors, that were affected by the encroachment removal campaign.

Maryam Nawaz stated that while removing encroachments is crucial for easing traffic, the government will not allow ordinary people to become unemployed. “We do not want to take away someone’s livelihood, which is why it is essential to make alternative arrangements for those who have lost their jobs.”

She also mentioned that alternative spaces will be provided to the affected individuals in every city. “We are reviewing arrangements for those whose livelihoods have been impacted by the anti-encroachment campaign. Removing encroachments is inevitable to ensure smooth traffic flow,” she added.

Due to chaotic encroachments, the Chief Minister emphasized that passing through markets had become difficult and that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had instructed immediate measures for those affected by the encroachments.