Punjab Cm Laptop Scheme New Minimum Marks Eligibility Announced

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced minimum eligibility of 65 percent marks for students to get a free laptop under CM Laptop Scheme 2025.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the number of laptops for students has been increased by 10,000 to 110,000 in order to provide the machine to more students.

She also directed the establishment of a special help line for students regarding the scholarship and laptop schemes.

New Minimum Marks for CM Laptop Scheme 2025

To receive a laptop in Punjab, students must have a minimum of 65% eligibility. CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that both the scholarship and laptops are the right of every child and the responsibility of the government. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said education and youth are the true investment for the nation.

She added that it is her desire for every child to receive a laptop, adding that students from other provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also have a right to these benefits.

Punjab Honhar Scholarship Latest Update

The chief minister has approved a merit-based scholarship scheme for students from other provinces, setting the same eligibility standards as those for Punjab students.

She has formally approved the scholarship for second-year, third-year, and fourth-year students in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that every student, who meets merit, should be able to apply to a good college, as the government will cover the fees.

She emphasized that she thinks like a mother and wants to change the fate of every child. The standards for merit scholarships in Punjab will be the same for students from other provinces.

She assured that no hindrance would be allowed in the provision of funds for any student schemes.