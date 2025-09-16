Class 5, and 8 Board Exams to start from Feb 9 in Punjab; Full schedule

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab decided to conduct Class 5 and 8 Board Exams, with papers slated to be held in mid-February 2026.

The government schools in Pindi will hold board exams for Class 5 and Class 8 for first time in 2026. Admission forms will be accepted from November 3 to 15, 2025, with Class 5 exams starting on February 9 and Class 8 exams running from February 16 to 24.

As per initial announcement, results are expected on March 31. Board Exam will be conducted by Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority (PECTA) to prepare students for future academic challenges.

Class 5 Board Exams 2026

Exam s Results Admission Dates From Feb 9, 2026 March 31, 2026 Nov 3–15, 2025

Class 8 Board Exams 2026

Exam Dates Results Admission Dates Feb 16–24, 2026 March 31, 2026 Nov 3–15, 2025

As authorities are gearing up for board exams, private schools are still skeptical about this development, citing multiple reasons.