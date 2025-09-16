Class 5, and 8 Board Exams to start from Feb 9 in Punjab; Full schedule

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab decided to conduct Class 5 and 8 Board Exams, with papers slated to be held in mid-February 2026.
The government schools in Pindi will hold board exams for Class 5 and Class 8 for first time in 2026. Admission forms will be accepted from November 3 to 15, 2025, with Class 5 exams starting on February 9 and Class 8 exams running from February 16 to 24.
As per initial announcement, results are expected on March 31. Board Exam will be conducted by Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority (PECTA) to prepare students for future academic challenges.
Class 5 Board Exams 2026
|Exam s
|Results
|Admission Dates
|From Feb 9, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Nov 3–15, 2025
Class 8 Board Exams 2026
|Exam Dates
|Results
|Admission Dates
|Feb 16–24, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Nov 3–15, 2025
As authorities are gearing up for board exams, private schools are still skeptical about this development, citing multiple reasons.