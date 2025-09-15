Punjab Boards Intermediate Parts 2 2025 Annual Results Date

LAHORE – Exciting news for students across Punjab as Class 12 (Intermediate Part-II) results 2025 will be declared on September 18 Thursday.

Students from all nine Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sahiwa,l will receive their results on the same day, whether they are in Science or Humanities streams.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results

Students can check their results on the Board website on Thursday at 10:00 am.

Board Name Website SMS Code BISE Lahore biselahore.com 800291 BISE Gujranwala bisegrw.edu.pk 800299 BISE Rawalpindi biserawalpindi.edu.pk 800296 BISE Multan bisemultan.edu.pk 800293 BISE Sahiwal bisesahiwal.edu.pk 800292 BISE Faisalabad bisefsd.edu.pk 800240 BISE Sargodha bisesargodha.edu.pk 800290 BISE Dera Ghazi Khan bisedgkhan.edu.pk 800295 BISE Bahawalpur bisebwp.edu.pk 800298

Results can be checked instantly through official board websites, SMS services, or printed gazettes at selected institutions. The boards have completed grading, and everything is set for the big reveal.

Authorities are urging students to follow official channels only and avoid unverified information online. Mark your calendars, September 18 could be a day of joy and celebration for thousands of students.