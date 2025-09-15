Punjab Boards Intermediate Parts 2 2025 Annual Results Date

LAHORE – Exciting news for students across Punjab as Class 12 (Intermediate Part-II) results 2025 will be declared on September 18 Thursday.
Students from all nine Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sahiwa,l will receive their results on the same day, whether they are in Science or Humanities streams.
BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results
Students can check their results on the Board website on Thursday at 10:00 am.
|Board Name
|Website
|SMS Code
|BISE Lahore
|biselahore.com
|800291
|BISE Gujranwala
|bisegrw.edu.pk
|800299
|BISE Rawalpindi
|biserawalpindi.edu.pk
|800296
|BISE Multan
|bisemultan.edu.pk
|800293
|BISE Sahiwal
|bisesahiwal.edu.pk
|800292
|BISE Faisalabad
|bisefsd.edu.pk
|800240
|BISE Sargodha
|bisesargodha.edu.pk
|800290
|BISE Dera Ghazi Khan
|bisedgkhan.edu.pk
|800295
|BISE Bahawalpur
|bisebwp.edu.pk
|800298
Results can be checked instantly through official board websites, SMS services, or printed gazettes at selected institutions. The boards have completed grading, and everything is set for the big reveal.
Authorities are urging students to follow official channels only and avoid unverified information online. Mark your calendars, September 18 could be a day of joy and celebration for thousands of students.
