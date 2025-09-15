AGL71.47▲ 0.7 (0.01%)AIRLINK157.3▲ 2.77 (0.02%)BOP18.57▲ 0.76 (0.04%)CNERGY7.16▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL14.18▲ 0.4 (0.03%)DFML35.46▲ 0.17 (0.00%)DGKC239.65▲ 7.68 (0.03%)FCCL58.38▲ 1.37 (0.02%)FFL19.14▲ 0.19 (0.01%)HUBC195.17▲ 2.93 (0.02%)HUMNL17.01▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)KEL5.38▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.97▲ 0.3 (0.04%)MLCF105.5▲ 3.15 (0.03%)NBP184.22▲ 3.54 (0.02%)OGDC268.52▲ 0.94 (0.00%)PAEL54.78▲ 0.26 (0.00%)PIBTL12.41▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PPL189.95▲ 0.64 (0.00%)PRL32.24▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PTC23.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)SEARL116.14▲ 0.3 (0.00%)TELE8.15▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL56.83▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET26.39▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG68.24▲ 6.2 (0.10%)UNITY27.52▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.57▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
Monday, September 15, 2025

Punjab Boards Intermediate Parts 2 2025 Annual Results Date

LAHORE – Exciting news for students across Punjab as Class 12 (Intermediate Part-II) results 2025 will be declared on September 18 Thursday.

Students from all nine Punjab boards, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sahiwa,l will receive their results on the same day, whether they are in Science or Humanities streams.

BISE Lahore Inter Part 2 Results 

Students can check their results on the Board website on Thursday at 10:00 am.

Board Name Website SMS Code
BISE Lahore biselahore.com 800291
BISE Gujranwala bisegrw.edu.pk 800299
BISE Rawalpindi biserawalpindi.edu.pk 800296
BISE Multan bisemultan.edu.pk 800293
BISE Sahiwal bisesahiwal.edu.pk 800292
BISE Faisalabad bisefsd.edu.pk 800240
BISE Sargodha bisesargodha.edu.pk 800290
BISE Dera Ghazi Khan bisedgkhan.edu.pk 800295
BISE Bahawalpur bisebwp.edu.pk 800298

Results can be checked instantly through official board websites, SMS services, or printed gazettes at selected institutions. The boards have completed grading, and everything is set for the big reveal.

Class 9 Board Exams 2025 Bise Lahore Clears Air On March 28 April 4 Paper

Authorities are urging students to follow official channels only and avoid unverified information online. Mark your calendars, September 18 could be a day of joy and celebration for thousands of students.

BISE Lahore announces class 10 results 2025 position holders today

