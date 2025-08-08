No Class 8 Board Exams for Private Schools This Year

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab announced 8th-grade board examinations will be compulsory only for government schools, while private institutions will have the option to take part.

According to Education Board officials, a detailed framework for the exams including the list of subjects, marks distribution, and the process for delivering question papers to examination centers will be finalised and released within next 20 days.

The exam will be conducted under supervision of Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) and are scheduled for February or March 2026. Schools achieving high results will be rewarded, while those showing poor performance may face disciplinary measures.

In related development, Punjab Education Curriculum Training and Assessment Authority (PECTA) decided to cancel 5th-grade board examinations for the current academic year.

The move aims to reduce exam-related stress and promote learning focused on understanding and concepts. Officials stated that the decision aligns with modern educational practices that favor continuous assessment over traditional high-stakes exams.