Class 10 results: Vegetable vendor’s son among toppers of Lahore board

LAHORE – A remarkable story of perseverance and dedication has emerged from a government school in Lahore, where the son of a vegetable vendor has secured third position among boys in Science Group in the matric exams of the Lahore board.

Malik Faizan Raza, a bright student of Government High School No. 1 Shahkot, scored an impressive 1186 marks in the exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

Faizan attributed his success to the hard work of his teachers and the unwavering support and prayers of his parents. “My teachers worked tirelessly with me, and my parents stood by me every step of the way,” he said.

The school’s principal praised Faizan’s achievement, stating, “He has made his teachers proud and brought honor to the school. His success is a shining example for other students from humble backgrounds.”

A day earlier, the board announced the position holders of the matric exams 2025. Haram Fatima (Roll No. 115235) secured 1193 marks, earning the overall first position in the Matriculation examination. The second position was shared by Noor-ul-Huda (Roll No. 119842) and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer (Roll No. 220365), both scoring 1188 marks. Muhammad Ali (Roll No. 254976) secured the third position with 1187 marks.

In the Science Group (Boys), Haji Abu Zar Tanveer stood first with 1188 marks, followed by Muhammad Ali with 1187 marks. The third position was jointly secured by Muhammad Zahib Siddiq and Faizan Raza, both scoring 1186 marks.