CJP bids farewell to Justice Tariq, Justice Miankhel

In an impressive ceremony, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday bid farewell to Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel, who laid down the robes of office as Additional Judges of the Supreme Court.

The farewell luncheon was hosted by Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan, and was attended by all Judges of the Supreme Court.

While speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice paid glowing tribute to the judicial legacy and professional integrity of both outgoing judges. He commended their exceptional service, unwavering commitment to justice, and substantial contribution to improving the Court’s performance, especially in the criminal docket.

He further added that during the past year alone, the Supreme Court decided a total of 7,196 criminal cases. Of these, 2,220 cases were decided by the bench comprising Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel, accounting for more than 30% of the total disposals in this category. This singular achievement underscores their tireless efforts and extraordinary work ethic, which have directly contributed to reducing the pendency of criminal cases and enhancing access to speedy justice. The Chief Justice highlighted that both judges brought to the Bench a rare combination of legal acumen, principled judgment, and deep understanding of criminal jurisprudence. Their verdicts will continue to guide future interpretations of law and serve as valuable precedents for the legal fraternity.

He further remarked that their dignified conduct, courteous demeanor, and commitment to constitutional values have earned them the utmost respect of their peers, the Bar, and the litigants. Their departure marks the end of an era of remarkable judicial service, but their contributions will continue to inspire the institution. Concluding his remarks, the Chief Justice extended his sincerest prayers and best wishes for their health, happiness, and continued success in the next phase of life.