British Grammar School, Nawabi Dera among 131 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 131 illegal commercial buildings and premises defaulter of commercialisation fees in various housing schemes on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Faisal Town and Gulberg, 20 in Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad, 25 on Sharey Nazria-e-Pakistan, 12 in Sabzazar, Allama Iqbal Town and on Wahdat Road, and 49 on Raiwind Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include British Grammar School, Nawabi Dera, Pookie’s Cafe, Jahangir Skin Clinic, Achanak Foods, pharmacy, salons, grocery stores, food outlets, estate offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.