AGL40▼ -3.23 (-0.07%)AIRLINK118.5▼ -8.77 (-0.07%)BOP8.77▲ 0.09 (0.01%)CNERGY5.63▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)DCL8.42▼ -0.62 (-0.07%)DFML25.98▼ -2.51 (-0.09%)DGKC123▲ 3.45 (0.03%)FCCL39.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FFL12.25▲ 0.04 (0.00%)HUBC121.5▲ 2.5 (0.02%)HUMNL11.3▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL3.87▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM3.8▼ -0.14 (-0.04%)MLCF60.85▼ -0.02 (0.00%)NBP76.48▲ 0.77 (0.01%)OGDC175▼ -1.39 (-0.01%)PAEL37.58▲ 0.57 (0.02%)PIBTL7.32▲ 0.22 (0.03%)PPL128.6▼ -2.31 (-0.02%)PRL22.65▼ -1.61 (-0.07%)PTC16.83▼ -0.6 (-0.03%)SEARL62.94▼ -3.71 (-0.06%)TELE5.57▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)TOMCL24.39▼ -1.51 (-0.06%)TPLP6.75▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET15.95▼ -0.47 (-0.03%)TRG52▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)UNITY22.5▼ -1.57 (-0.07%)WTL1.12▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Chinese memes mock India over Rafale jet losses in viral TikTok video

Chinese Memes Mock India Over Rafale Jet Losses In Viral Tiktok Video
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

BEIJING – The Chinese members mocked India over Rafale jet losses in a Tik Tok video amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The TikTok video has gone viral for mocking India’s recent military losses, drawing sharp reactions online amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The video features four Chinese memers dancing to a parody song ridiculing the downing of Indian Rafale fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force during what is being termed the largest aerial dogfight in modern history.

The creators, dressed in Indian-style attire, perform exaggerated dance moves to an Indian tune while mimicking India’s claims and dramatizing the reported destruction of the jets.


The video has quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, with users sharing and commenting on the humorous yet politically charged performance. The memers’ playful taunts are being seen by many as a symbolic jab at India’s military setback and its portrayal of air dominance in the region.

The observers noted that the satire reflects not only growing regional tensions but also how online platforms are being used as arenas for soft power, mockery, and digital propaganda amid real-world conflicts.

Neither the Indian nor the Chinese officials have commented on the video, but it has added a new layer to the social media discourse surrounding the Indo-Pak conflict.

Actor Nabeel Zafar slams Indian aggression, says 250 million Pakistanis to become soldiers

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Five civilians martyred due to unprovoked firing by ‘panicked’ Indian Army near LoC

  • Pakistan

Benazir Income Support Programme Dynamic Survey registration 2025 update

  • Pakistan

Pakistan issues update about ATMs, online banking amid war clouds

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan shoots down 77 drones in crushing response to Indian aggression

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer