Chinese memes mock India over Rafale jet losses in viral TikTok video

BEIJING – The Chinese members mocked India over Rafale jet losses in a Tik Tok video amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The TikTok video has gone viral for mocking India’s recent military losses, drawing sharp reactions online amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The video features four Chinese memers dancing to a parody song ridiculing the downing of Indian Rafale fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force during what is being termed the largest aerial dogfight in modern history.

The creators, dressed in Indian-style attire, perform exaggerated dance moves to an Indian tune while mimicking India’s claims and dramatizing the reported destruction of the jets.

The video has quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, with users sharing and commenting on the humorous yet politically charged performance. The memers’ playful taunts are being seen by many as a symbolic jab at India’s military setback and its portrayal of air dominance in the region.

The observers noted that the satire reflects not only growing regional tensions but also how online platforms are being used as arenas for soft power, mockery, and digital propaganda amid real-world conflicts.

Neither the Indian nor the Chinese officials have commented on the video, but it has added a new layer to the social media discourse surrounding the Indo-Pak conflict.