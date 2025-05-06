Bushra Ansari says influential figures are fueling hatred, not public

LAHORE – Veteran Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari, in a recent video statement, expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Bushra Answari emphasized that there is no atmosphere of hatred among the common people of both countries; rather, the root of the problem lies with certain influential Indian figures who are promoting provocation and hateful narratives.

She stated that ordinary citizens desire peace and harmony, while negative statements from media and celebrities are further worsening the situation. Without naming Indian film writer Javed Akhtar, she criticized him, saying that when he visits Pakistan, he leaves dancing in celebration, but later spews venom after returning home.

She advised Javed Akhtar to remain silent, adding that there are others like Naseeruddin Shah who choose to stay quiet — and if one cannot say something positive, they should fear God.

According to her, these very individuals who incite public emotions and fuel misunderstandings are damaging the relationship between the two nations.

She stressed that instead of seeing each other as enemies, the public should identify the elements who are deliberately spreading hatred. Bushra Ansari’s video statement is going viral on social media.