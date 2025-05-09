Canada open work visa protector fee in Pakistani rupees [May 2025 Update]

LAHORE – Pakistanis are the among those foreign nationals who need a work permit to work in Canada and they are also required to get it protected from Protectorate of Emigrants (PE).

A Canadian work visa, also known as a work permit, allows foreign nationals to work in Canada temporarily.

The country issues two main types of work visa – open work permits and employer-specific – to the foreign nationals.

Open Work Visa: This type of visa allows the foreign nationals to work for any employer of their choice.

Employer-Specific Work Visa: This type of visa allows you to work only for one employer, which has gotten the visa.

According to reports, the open work permits are often available to spouses and dependent children of skilled workers, graduates of certain Canadian educational institutions, and some others.

Protector Benefits

After getting the protector stamp on passport, a Pakistani, who holds a work visa of a foreign country, can enjoy following benefits:

Complete legal protection is provided.

Entitled to full assistance from Pak-mission in the country of employment.

Legal assistance can be sought from Community Welfare Attache, Pak-Embassy in the country of employment, in case the employer violates the FSA.

Problems faced by family can be mitigated to an extent.

Protector Fee for Canada Open Work Visa

As of May 2025, the total protector fee for those who got direct employment in Canada stands at Rs9,200. It includes Rs4,000 in wake of OPF fund, Rs2,500 Insurance Premium, Rs2,500 registration fee and Rs200 OEC fee.