All hospitals must treat crash victims: Nasir Shah

Energy and Planning Minister Syed Nisar Hussain Shah announced that new provincial legislation now mandates all hospitals to provide immediate medical care to road accident victims.

Speaking at the 5th Road Safety Conference in Karachi, the minister emphasized that saving lives must take precedence over bureaucratic procedures and that no individual bringing an injured person to a hospital should be harassed or subjected to unnecessary questioning.

“Victims must be treated without delay, and those who assist them must be treated with dignity,” Shah said, stressing that fear or intimidation in such situations can cost lives.

The event was attended by Karachi Traffic Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, Youth Parliament Chairman Rizwan Jaffer, and other city officials.

Shah noted that stricter penalties have been introduced to curb reckless driving, which remains a leading cause of road fatalities.

He also highlighted the government’s responsibility in enforcing road safety regulations and outlined steps being taken to modernize infrastructure.

These include upgrading the Safe City Project with new surveillance and monitoring technologies and expanding the reach of 1122 ambulance services.

The minister underscored the importance of youth engagement, expressing confidence that the outcomes of the Road Safety Conference would foster long-term public awareness.

Recommendations from the event, he said, would be seriously considered and implemented where feasible.

Turning to broader development efforts, Shah revealed that the Red Lane Project on University Road is progressing rapidly under directives from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Minister Sharjeel Memon closely overseeing infrastructure upgrades across Karachi and Sindh.

On the public health front, he assured citizens of improved cleanliness measures for Eid-ul-Adha, stating that Solid Waste Management services are fully operational and will ensure timely collection and disposal of sacrificial waste.

Anti-corruption efforts have also been bolstered, with new online systems enabling swift action on public complaints.

Shah further announced the launch of urban forestry projects across Karachi, including large-scale green belts along the Lyari and Malir expressways.

He invited the Youth Parliament to submit afforestation proposals, promising immediate government funding for viable initiatives.

The minister concluded his speech by addressing regional tensions, accusing the Modi government of using fabricated narratives to harm Pakistan, including efforts to disrupt water supply.

He expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s armed forces and declared national unity in the face of cross-border aggression, stating, “All 240 million Pakistanis—including Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians—stand behind our armed forces.”