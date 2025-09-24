China’s Xin Zhilei wins best actress award at Venice Film Festival

Chinese actress Xin Zhilei took home the Best Actress award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival for her outstanding performance in “The Sun Rises on Us All”.

The festival, held from August 27 to September 6 on Lido Island, saw 21 films competing for the prestigious Golden Lion.

Directed by Cai Shangjun, “The Sun Rises on Us All”tells a poignant love story between two former lovers caught in a web of fate and unable to find redemption. Xin plays the lead female role, delivering a powerful portrayal of emotion and tragedy.

The award was presented to Xin by fellow Chinese actress Zhao Tao, a member of this year’s international jury.

In her heartfelt speech, Xin expressed her pride as a Chinese actress receiving such a distinguished honor.

She thanked the film’s cast and crew, and also shared a motivational message with young girls, encouraging them to chase their dreams.