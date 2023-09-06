ISLAMABAD – Jiang Zaidong, the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has arrived in Islamabad to assume the charge.

The Chinese embassy shared the development on social medial platform X, formerly Twitter. It stated that the new envoy was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy.

“Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation,” it said.

On September 5, Chinese new Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong arrived in Islamabad, and was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials & representatives of the Embassy. Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation. pic.twitter.com/PGKmO1me3W — Chinese Emb Pakistan (@CathayPak) September 6, 2023

In late July, China had nominated Jiang Zaidong as the new ambassador to Pakistan. He is a senior official at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and an experienced diplomat.

The post of a permanent Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was vacant for over six months since the return of former ambassador Nong Rong to China.

Previously, Pang Chunxue, Charge d’ Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, had been performing her duties as an acting ambassador.