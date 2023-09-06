Dubai, the dazzling gem of the United Arab Emirates, has emerged as a favored destination for Pakistani tourists in recent years. This city of opulence offers an array of attractions that appeal to the tastes and preferences of Pakistani travelers.

The Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, stands as an iconic symbol of Dubai and is a must-visit for Pakistanis seeking panoramic views of the city. The Dubai Mall, with its shopping extravagance and entertainment options, is another hotspot for tourists.

The traditional charm of the historic Al Fahidi District and the serenity of Jumeirah Mosque also draw inquisitive Pakistani visitors.

As for the numbers, Dubai has consistently been a top choice for Pakistani tourists. Statistics showed in 2019, before the global pandemic, nearly 1.6 million Pakistanis visited Dubai, making Pakistan one of the top source markets for Dubai’s tourism.

The number of tourists from Pakistan continues to increase with the passage of time as people are attracted to travelling than before.

Now, a Pakistani bank is offering a four day Dubai tour package on installment, making it easier for people to explore the UAE’s hot tourist city.

Bank Alflah is offering Dubai 4 star tour as low as Rs106,711. It includes following things;

Four night 5 days stay accommodation 4 star

Daily breakfast at hotel

Dubai city tour

Desert Safari tour and others

What is Not Included?

The package excludes airline tickets and visa

Festival period surcharge

Entrance fee

Driver & guide tipping

Room service

Bank Process

The bank will receive processing fees of 3% plus FED would be applied on 9 and 12 months installments.