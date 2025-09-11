China’s electric flying car gets special flight permit in UAE

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a special flight permit to “Land Aircraft Carrier,” a flying car developed by Chinese company XPENG AEROHT.

The company has been allowed to conduct flights of the flying car in Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chinese media outlet Xinhua News reported.

The certification ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and member of the UAE Supreme Council, Zhang Yiming, Chinese ambassador to the UAE, and other senior officials.

The special flight permit has been granted to Zhao Deli, the founder of XPENG AEROHT, who noted that the UAE’s supportive innovation ecosystem offers an excellent setting to test and advance flying car technology.

At the same event, the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority signed a strategic agreement with XPENG AEROHT to work together on flight testing certifications, explore practical applications, and promote the use of flying vehicles in areas such as government transport, tourism, and emergency services.

Esmaeel Al Blooshi, Director General of the authority, emphasized that incorporating Chinese-developed flying car technology strengthens the UAE’s role in global smart mobility and low-carbon transport, making it a model for the Middle East.

The showcased “Land Aircraft Carrier” is a fully electric flying vehicle featuring a large intelligent display and a single-stick control system. It can operate in both manual and automatic modes, with an advanced control system designed for safety. Its quiet operation and eco-friendly design make it particularly suitable for urban environments.

The UAE continues to promote low-altitude economic development and has introduced policies aimed at attracting leading international firms in the field of smart transportation.