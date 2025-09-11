Djed Spence becomes first Muslim to play for England’s national football team

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has made history by becoming the first Muslim player to represent England’s senior national football team.

The milestone came earlier this week during a World Cup qualifying match in Belgrade, where England faced Serbia. Spence entered the game in the 69th minute, replacing Chelsea defender Reece James.

Speaking to the media after the match, the 25-year-old said he was surprised to learn about the significance of his debut. “I honestly didn’t know I was the first Muslim to play for the senior England team. It’s a huge honor for me,” he remarked.

Spence’s inclusion marks a significant moment for British Muslims, who make up around six percent of the country’s population but remain underrepresented in professional football.

The defender began his professional career with Middlesbrough before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2022.

His achievement is being seen as a source of inspiration for young Muslim footballers aspiring to reach the highest levels of the game.