HEC hosts reception for Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) hosted a farewell at its Secretariat for students from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who are currently pursuing their studies in Pakistan under the prestigious Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme.

The event brought together students from these countries studying at various leading universities in and around the capital. Chairman HEC Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Rear Admiral (R) Fred Senavirathne, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Md Iqbal Hussain Khan, senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, Vice Chancellors and Rectors from various host institutions.

In his keynote address, Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar extended a warm welcome to the students and the diplomats. He expressed his profound gratitude to the management of Pakistani universities for their dedicated support in hosting and mentoring these students.

He highlighted that Pakistan is home to world-class institutions such as FAST, COMSATS, Pak-Austria Fachhochschule, NUML, Quaid-I-Azam University, NUTECH, UET and NUST, which provide a competitive and nurturing environment for global talent.

The Chairman emphasized that such educational initiatives are vital for cementing the bilateral bonds. He noted that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have a long history of standing by each other in times of need, and similarly, the relationship with Bangladesh is being continuously strengthened through multiple avenues, with education serving as a primary bridge for future collaboration.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in his address on the occasion, spoke highly of the longstanding and robust friendship between the two nations, noting that collaboration spans critical sectors including commerce, sports, defense, and education. He reiterated that Sri Lanka prioritizes the education of its citizens and views this scholarship programme as a resounding success that significantly strengthens people-to-people relations.