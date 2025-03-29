Chicken prices go up ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025 [Check Today Rates]

LAHORE – A significant increase has been witnessed in the price of chicken in Peshawar and Lahore ahead of the Eidul Fitr as local administration failed to control it.

In Peshawar, the price of live broiler chicken has increased by Rs40 per kilogramme in one day, with the price rising from Rs500 to Rs540.

The price of chicken meat in Peshawar has gone up by Rs70 per kilogram, with the price now increasing from Rs800 to Rs870.

Chicken Prices in Lahore Today

According to the official price list, the price of chicken meat has been fixed at Rs595 per kilogram. The price of per dozen eggs in Lahore stands at Rs264.

In Lahore, the wholesale price of live broiler chicken has been fixed at Rs397 per kg, while the retail price of live broiler chicken is Rs411.

Contrary to the official prices, chicken meat is being sold in Lahore city for Rs700 to Rs750 per kilogram, and boneless chicken is being sold for Rs1,100 to Rs1,250 per kilogram.

In Lahore, instead of the official prices, live chicken in the wholesale market of is being sold for Rs450 to Rs470 per kilogram.