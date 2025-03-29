New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI match 

NAPIER – New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first One-Day International match at Napier ground on Saturday.

Pakistan was bowled out for 271 runs in 44.1 overs while chasing a target of 345 runs set by New Zealand.

Pakistan’s openers started aggressively, with Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafique putting up an 83-run partnership. However, Usman was dismissed for 39 runs followed by Abdullah Shafique who returned to the pavilion after scoring 36 runs at a total score of 88.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam built a 76-run stand for the third wicket but Rizwan fell after scoring 30 runs. Among other batters, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, and Akif Javed managed just one run each, while Irfan Khan Niazi and Naseem Shah were dismissed for zero.

Babar Azam was the top scorer with 78 runs while Salman Agha contributed a fighting 58-run innings.

For New Zealand, Nathan Smith claimed four wickets, Jacob Duffy took two while Michael Bracewell and Mohammad Abbas picked up one wicket each.

New Zealand lost three early wickets for just 50 runs against Pakistan. Will Young scored 1, Nick Kelly 15 and Henry Nicholls 11 before getting dismissed.

After the early collapse, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman steadied the innings with a remarkable 199-run partnership. Chapman played a brilliant knock of 132 runs, including 13 fours and six sixes, while Mitchell contributed 76 runs before getting out.

Additionally, debutant Mohammad Abbas impressed with a quickfire 52 off 26 balls, hitting three sixes and three fours.

For Pakistan, Irfan Khan took three wickets, Haris Rauf and Akif Javed claimed two each, while Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali picked up one wicket apiece. Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali, and Usman Khan made their debuts for Pakistan in this match.