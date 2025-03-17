200 prize bond draw March 2025 winners announced [Full results update]

FAISALABAD – The National Savings Centre, Faisalabad, conducted the Rs200 prize bond draw on Monday, 17 March 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) offers prize bonds of various denominations starting from Rs100 in value.

The prize bonds can be purchased/encashed from any SBP-BSC office, designated commercial bankbranches and National Savings Centers against application form with copy of valid CNIC.

The prize bonds are not only a safer investment but also bring mega cash prizes for the winners which are picked through balloting.

Rs200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The first prize winner of Rs200 Prize Bond takes home Rs750,000, while five second prize winners receive Rs250,000 each, and third prize winners get Rs1,250 each.

200 Prize Bond Winners Draw 2025

The first price was won by 597355 while the second prize winners included 174102, 433277, 678705 692458 and 839404.

200 Prize Bond Draw Complete List

The complete list of 200 prize bond draw will be updated as soon as it is released by the National Savings Centre.