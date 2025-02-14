Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money Breakdown in Pakistani rupee for 2025

LAHORE – Exciting prize breakdown announced for Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, totaling 620 Million in Pakistani rupee.

As fans are excited about the upcoming flagship cricket event, the top cricket body International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the prize pool for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy. The total prize money for the tournament has been set at an impressive $6.9 million, which is around Rs 620 million.

Champions Trophy Prize Money

Position Prize Money Prize Money in rupee First Winner $2.24 million Rs622,441,600 Runners-up $1.12 million Rs311,220,800 Losing Semi-finalists $560,000 Rs155,610,400 5th/6th Place $350,000 Rs97,822,300 7th/8th Place $140,000 Rs39,128,900 Each Group Stage Win $34,000 Rs9,457,860 Participation Fee for All Teams $125,000 Rs34,473,750

All eight teams receive $125,000 (Rs34 million) for participation. The tournament, held in Pakistan for the first time since 1996, will take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, and India’s games in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Here’s the schedule in table format: