Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money Breakdown In Pakistani Rupee For 2025
LAHORE – Exciting prize breakdown announced for Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, totaling 620 Million in Pakistani rupee.

As fans are excited about the upcoming flagship cricket event, the top cricket body International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the prize pool for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy. The total prize money for the tournament has been set at an impressive $6.9 million, which is around Rs 620 million.

Champions Trophy Prize Money

Position Prize Money  Prize Money in rupee
First Winner $2.24 million Rs622,441,600
Runners-up $1.12 million Rs311,220,800
Losing Semi-finalists $560,000 Rs155,610,400
5th/6th Place $350,000 Rs97,822,300
7th/8th Place $140,000 Rs39,128,900
Each Group Stage Win $34,000 Rs9,457,860
Participation Fee for All Teams $125,000 Rs34,473,750

All eight teams receive $125,000 (Rs34 million) for participation. The tournament, held in Pakistan for the first time since 1996, will take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, and India’s games in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

Here’s the schedule in table format:

Date Day Match Time (Local) Venue
February 19 Wednesday Pakistan vs New Zealand 2:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
February 20 Thursday Bangladesh vs India 1:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
February 21 Friday Afghanistan vs South Africa 2:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
February 22 Saturday Australia vs England 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
February 23 Sunday Pakistan vs India 1:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
February 24 Monday Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
February 25 Tuesday Australia vs South Africa 2:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
February 26 Wednesday Afghanistan vs England 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
February 27 Thursday Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
February 28 Friday Afghanistan vs Australia 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
March 1 Saturday England vs South Africa 2:00 PM National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
March 2 Sunday New Zealand vs India 1:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
March 4 Tuesday First semifinal 1:00 PM Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
March 5 Wednesday Second semifinal 2:00 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
March 9 Sunday Final 09:00 AM GMT Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan or Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE (if India qualifies)

 

Pakistan Shaheens squads named for Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up matches

Web Desk (Lahore)

