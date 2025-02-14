Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money Breakdown in Pakistani rupee for 2025

LAHORE – Exciting prize breakdown announced for Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, totaling 620 Million in Pakistani rupee.
As fans are excited about the upcoming flagship cricket event, the top cricket body International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the prize pool for the upcoming 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy. The total prize money for the tournament has been set at an impressive $6.9 million, which is around Rs 620 million.
Champions Trophy Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|Prize Money in rupee
|First Winner
|$2.24 million
|Rs622,441,600
|Runners-up
|$1.12 million
|Rs311,220,800
|Losing Semi-finalists
|$560,000
|Rs155,610,400
|5th/6th Place
|$350,000
|Rs97,822,300
|7th/8th Place
|$140,000
|Rs39,128,900
|Each Group Stage Win
|$34,000
|Rs9,457,860
|Participation Fee for All Teams
|$125,000
|Rs34,473,750
All eight teams receive $125,000 (Rs34 million) for participation. The tournament, held in Pakistan for the first time since 1996, will take place from February 19 to March 9, with matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, and India’s games in Dubai.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule
Here’s the schedule in table format:
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Time (Local)
|Venue
|February 19
|Wednesday
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|2:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
|February 20
|Thursday
|Bangladesh vs India
|1:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
|February 21
|Friday
|Afghanistan vs South Africa
|2:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
|February 22
|Saturday
|Australia vs England
|2:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
|February 23
|Sunday
|Pakistan vs India
|1:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
|February 24
|Monday
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand
|2:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 25
|Tuesday
|Australia vs South Africa
|2:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 26
|Wednesday
|Afghanistan vs England
|2:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
|February 27
|Thursday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|2:00 PM
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
|February 28
|Friday
|Afghanistan vs Australia
|2:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
|March 1
|Saturday
|England vs South Africa
|2:00 PM
|National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan
|March 2
|Sunday
|New Zealand vs India
|1:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
|March 4
|Tuesday
|First semifinal
|1:00 PM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE
|March 5
|Wednesday
|Second semifinal
|2:00 PM
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan
|March 9
|Sunday
|Final
|09:00 AM GMT
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan or Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE (if India qualifies)
