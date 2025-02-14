Jashn-e-Baharan festival scheduled to take place on February 25-27 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Jashn-e-Baharan, a vibrant festival celebrating Pakistan’s culture and heritage, scheduled to take place on February 25-27 in Islamabad.

The festival will feature traditional food stalls offering Pakistani cuisine from across the country. The cultural performances will include Khattak, Kalash and Kathak dance shows as well as performances by the Rangers’ camel squadron and archery teams.

Pakistan Army bands will also perform, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A spectacular fireworks show will light up the night sky.

JASHN-E-BAHARAN FESTIVAL IN ISLAMABAD

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan and highlighted that for the first time; innovative programs would be introduced, breaking away from traditional events. He stated that the festival aims to showcase Pakistan’s rich culture and heritage. The diplomatic community, CEOs of foreign companies in Pakistan, and the general public are invited to attend.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the rehearsal of the candlelight parade at Police Lines. He also chaired a meeting to review the festival’s preparations. Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.