Challengers, Stars bag wins in Women’s U19 T20 Tournament

Stars and Challengers bagged wins in the final round of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in Karachi on Saturday evening.

At the National Bank Stadium, Stars defeated Conquerors by 28 runs after posting 121-7 in their quota of 20 overs.

Rahima Syed contributed 32 off 30 balls, Komal Khan 31 off 26 balls and Areesha Ansari 30 off 33 balls. Aleesa Mukhtiar bagged two wickets and Maheen Irfan one to take her tally of wickets to 11 in the tournament.

In turn, the Conquerors were bowled out for 93 in 16.3 overs. Samiya Afsar, following up her unbeaten half-century from the previous game, scored a fighting 43 off 24 balls with five fours and two sixes. She finished the league stage with the most runs – 207 in six matches.

Player of the match Zainab Irfan got four wickets, while Maria took two wickets.

At the HPC Oval Ground, Challengers secured a 46-run win over Strikers. After being put into bat, Challengers scored 111-5 in 20 overs. Ravail Farhan was the highest scorer with 44 off 42 balls, hitting five fours. Malaika Suhani contributed 27 off 31 balls. Abeera Riaz Uddin, Summaya Taj, Sawera Ramzan and Shahar Bano took one wicket each.

In turn, Strikers were bowled out for 65 in 18.1 overs. Sawera Ramzan scored 21 off 27 balls. Player of the match Haniah Ahmer and Syeda Batool Fatima took three wickets each.

Challengers will face Strikers at the National Bank Stadium, while Stars will be up against Conquerors at the HPC Oval Ground, in the semi-finals on Monday.