Lahore, Punjab weather: Temperature drops as wet spell continues

LAHORE – Rains and gusty winds hit Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday, causing a considerable decrease in the mercury level.

In plains, the rain-wind/thunderstorms caused a dip in the daytime temperatures by 4-5°C.

The prevailing trend will likely continue as more Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclonic storm (SHAKHTI) prevails over the northwest of the Arabian Sea. It will likely move west-south-westwards. A westerly wavy prevails over the upper/central parts of Pakistan, which is likely to strengthen. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Monday, between 28°C and 30°C on Tuesday, and between 27°C and 29°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Noorpur Thal 47, Toba Tek Singh 33, Okara 31, Lahore (Airport 25, City 18), Jhang 17, Mandi Bahuddin 11, Sargodha City, Faisalabad & Joharabad 07, Hafizabad 05, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 01), Gujranwala 03, Narowal, Bhakkar & Kasur 02, Gujrat 01

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.