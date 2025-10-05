Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Rains, isolated heavy falls, hailstorms likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the cyclonic storm (SHAKHTI) prevails over the northwest of the Arabian Sea. It will likely move west-south-westwards. A westerly wavy prevails over the upper/central parts of Pakistan, which is likely to strengthen. Moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these conditions, intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in the twin cities and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab on Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Monday, between 25°C and 27°C on Tuesday, and between 24°C and 26°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Noorpur Thal 47, Toba Tek Singh 33, Okara 31, Lahore (Airport 25, City 18), Jhang 17, Mandi Bahuddin 11, Sargodha City, Faisalabad & Joharabad 07, Hafizabad 05, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 01), Gujranwala 03, Narowal, Bhakkar & Kasur 02, Gujrat 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 37, Parachinar 16, Dir 12, Malam Jabba 06, Pattan 05, Lower Dir, Saidu Sharif 03, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 03, City 01), Kalam 02, Takht Bai, Bacha Khan Airport 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 05

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 04, Bagrote 02, Astore 01

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 79 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 75 per cent.