Zardari visit to China to enhance ironclad strategic ties between two countries: Solangi

Presidential Spokesperson, Press Secretary visit Pakistan Observer, appreciate its role

Faisal Zahid Malik terms President visit to China historic, successful

Abdul Hadi Mayar Islamabad

Presidential Spokesperson Murtaza Solangi and Daniyal Gilani, Press Secretary to the President of Pakistan, paid a visit to Pakistan Observer offices where they held indepth discussion with Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik and Saud Faisal Malik, the Digital Chief of Pakistan Observer, on national and international issues.

Solangi and Gilani appreciated the role of Pakistan Observer in promoting Pakistan’s interests at home and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Solangi said that President Asif Ali Zardari is committed to fostering harmony and reconciliation between different social, political groups and will continue his role as the symbol of the unity of the federation

Solangi emphasized the proactive and constructive role of President Zardari in both domestic and international spheres. Referring to the President’s recent visit to China, he noted that Zardari visited various Chinese provinces “to forge the ironclad strategic partnership between Pakistan and China at the grassroots level.”

Highlighting the visit to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)—China’s leading aerospace and defense conglomerate in Chengdu—Solangi said the tour reflected a new chapter in defense collaboration between the two countries.

Mr. Solangi said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited China’s 120-year old Fudan University in Shanghai. During the visit,he delivered a speech to the students on the past, present, and future of Pakistan-China Friendship.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met with Vice President of Fudan University Dr. Chen Zhimin and exchanged views on key topics, including international public relations.

He also interacted with the Pakistani students studying at the Fudan University.

The President’s Spokesperson said that the China visit further strengthened business-to-business ties, deepened strategic cooperation, expanded economic partnerships, and promoted public-private collaboration across multiple sectors.

Solangi and Faisal Zahid Malik termed the President’s China visit historic and successful.

During their visit to Pakistan Observer, Solangi and Gilani toured the News Desk, Digital Media, and other departments of the newspaper. They interacted with the editorial, production, and digital staff, and expressed appreciation for the professionalism and innovation on display—particularly praising the studios of Observer TV.

Saud Faisal Malik, Digital Chief Pakistan Observer, briefed the two dignitaries on working of daily Pakistan Observer and its other media organs.

On this occasion, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik presented a shield to Murtaza Solongi.