Center for Pakistan Studies launched at Shenzhen University

The Center for Pakistan Studies at Shenzhen University was officially inaugurated today by Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, in the presence of Mr.

Mao Junfa, President of Shenzhen University, scholars, and students.

The Center marks a new avenue for academic engagement between Pakistan and China, with a special focus on deepening mutual understanding through research, dialogue, and educational exchanges, particularly in the domains of new and emerging technologies.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi thanked the university leadership for its strong support in realizing this initiative.

He underlined the growing momentum in Pakistan-China relations across all domains, especially education and reasearch.

The Ambassador noted that Shenzhen, known globally for its innovation and reform, was a fitting place for such an initiative.

He emphasized the value of academic platforms in fostering long-term people-to-people linkages.

He also recalled his visit to Shenzhen University one year ago, and expressed satisfaction at the inauguration of the Center as a tangible outcome of that meeting.

The Center is envisioned as a hub for promoting Pakistan-focused studies, collaborative research, B2B and student engagement.

Shenzhen University, with its dynamic academic environment and international outlook, offers a strong foundation for the Center’s success.

Prior to the inauguration, Ambassador Hashmi held a meeting with President of Shenzhen University to discussed ways to utilize the new Center towards mutually beneficial pursuits in academia, research and entrepreneurship.

Ambassador Hashmi was also given a tour of the Shenzhen University History Museum.