Cement Prices, Sales jump higher in Pakistan; Check May 2025 Prices

ISLAMABAD – Strong sales of Cement in Pakistan set positive Outlook, and even pushed prices of key binder slightly higher at start of May 2025.

The cement sector witnessed growth in both sales and prices during the last fortnight, marking strong performance for the construction industry.

Cement Prices in Pakistan 2025

Meanwhile, cement prices across various brands have also seen a significant increase. BestWay Cement and Fauji Cement currently priced at Rs1,420 per bag, making them quite competitive.

Maple Leaf Cement is on the higher end, costing Rs1,450, DG Khan Cement and Pioneer Cement are priced at Rs1,430, while Lucky Cement is a bit more affordable, ranging around Rs1,400.

Brands Price Lucky Cement 1,420 BestWay Cement 1,420 Fauji Cement 1,420 DG Khan Cement 1,430 Pioneer Cement 1,430 Pakcem Cement 1,450 Maple Leaf Cement 1,450 Cement Sales

If we look at data of the last one month, the cement industry saw growth in the increase of 7.64%, reaching 2.516 million tonnes compared to 2.337 million tonnes to the previous year.

Exports also saw a significant jump of 34.56%, with shipments reaching 826,457 tonnes in April 2025, compared to 614,214 tonnes in the same month the previous year. This surge in exports highlights the cement sector’s expanding reach in international markets, signaling greater competitiveness and demand abroad.

When looking at the total sales, the cement industry sold 3.342 million tonnes in April 2025, a 13.24% increase from the 2.951 million tonnes sold in April 2024. This overall growth suggests that the cement industry is on a strong recovery path, driven by increased demand both in the local market and globally.