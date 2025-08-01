CDA plans to turn Islamabad into Pakistan’s first fully cashless city

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to turn Islamabad into a fully cashless city, first of its kind in Pakistan.

In the first phase, digital payment systems will be introduced for key civic services including taxes, utility bills, land transfers, and parking fees. The initiative aims to enhance transparency, reduce red tape, and streamline service delivery for residents.

The plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa a day earlier. The authority shared a plan to introduce digital transactions across all departments, enabling residents to pay through QR codes or mobile apps instead of cash.

“This shift to a cashless system will not only enhance transparency but also improve the speed and efficiency of public service delivery,” said Chairman Randhawa. “Our goal is to make Islamabad a truly digital capital — smart, efficient, and citizen-focused.”

The CDA is collaborating with major banks to establish a secure and user-friendly digital payment infrastructure. The broader strategy aims to eliminate physical cash handling, reduce wait times at service counters, and make civic processes more accessible and transparent.

In its initial phase, the project will target high-demand services and locations. Upon successful implementation, the model will be extended citywide.

A CDA official told state media that the new measures will end long queues to pay the bills.