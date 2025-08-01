Schools reopen today in Sindh, Balochistan after summer break

KARACHI/QUETTA – The educational institutions across Sindh and Balochistan reopened on Friday (today) following the end of the scheduled summer vacation period.

The academic activities resumed after a two-month and half break.

The reopening comes in line with the official summer holiday schedule announced by the provincial education departments, which designated June 1 to July 31 as the vacation period.

The schools have now resumed regular classes from August 1.

However, the attendance on the first day remained low across both provinces as many students did not return to school. The teachers reported thin classroom presence, attributed it to ongoing high temperatures and extended travel plans by families.

Several private schools have opted to extend the summer break at schools and announced that they would reopen from August 4 because of the logistical and weather-related concerns.

The attendance would return to normal levels at schools in the coming days. The schools would reopen on August 14 across Punjab.

New School timings in Sindh from today

All public and private schools will resume educational activities from August 1 (Friday) as summer vacations are set to end July 31.

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has issued timings for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, and colleges, starting from August 1.

The schedule applies to single and double-shift institutions at the primary, secondary, and college levels.

Single Shift Primary Schools Timings

School hours will be 8:00 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while on Fridays they will close at 12:00 noon.

Double Shift Schools (Primary Level)

The first shift will be observed from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 12:00 noon on Friday.

The second shift timings will be 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Single Shift Schools (Secondary/Higher Secondary Level)

The secondary and higher secondary schools will observe the following timings from August 1:

Monday–Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 am to 1:30 .m

Friday: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon

Timings for Double Shift Secondary Schools

As per the official notification, the first shift will operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 10:30 am on Friday.

Second shift will run from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

College Timings

The colleges will observe the following timings:

Monday–Thursday & Saturday: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Friday: 8:30 am to 11:30 am

Evening Shift Colleges

Monday – Thursday and Saturday: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friday: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.