CM Maryam greets China on PLA’s 98th anniversary, hails ‘iron brotherhood’

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm congratulations to the government of China, its people, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on the occasion of the PLA’s 98th founding anniversary.

In her message, the chief minister praised the PLA’s role in promoting national and global peace, calling their contributions “commendable.” She referred to China as Pakistan’s “iron brother” and expressed deep respect and solidarity on this significant occasion.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that Pakistan-China relations are not confined to state or defense interests alone, but are bonds “rooted in the hearts” of both nations.

She noted that the enduring defence partnership between the two countries reflects an unbreakable friendship.

Commending the professionalism, modern military strategy, and spirit of national service of the PLA, Maryam Nawaz stated that the mutual trust, training cooperation, and defence collaboration between the armed forces of Pakistan and China have grown stronger over time.

She also reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to enhancing joint ventures with China in key sectors such as industrial development, environmental protection, agriculture, and education.