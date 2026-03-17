Cda Employees Stage Day Long Protest Against Non Payment Of Eid Allowance

Sit-in to continue until demands are accepted: CDA union representatives

Employees of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday staged a full-scale protest sit-in at CDA headquarters against the non-payment of Eid allowance.

Thousands of employees participated in the sit-in and raised slogans for “violating” the annual support the CDA extends to its employees at the arrival of Eid.

Addressing the protesters on this occasion, General Secretary of the Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said that the CDA Mazdoor Union has always adhered to the policy of dialogue and understanding and has promoted harmony, peace and mutual respect within the institution.

He said that under the 2006 agreement, all Muslim and Christian employees are regularly given Eid allowance on the occasion of their religious festivals, however, the sudden stoppage of the allowance by the CDA administration this year is causing panic among the workers.

He further said that stopping Eid allowance caused anxiety and tension among the employees, which may have a negative impact on the overall environment of the organization. Ch Yasin also spoke on the issue of residential plots for employees and said that it was decided through mutual consultation that the employees would be given plots in non-developed sectors, but unfortunately, this decision has not been implemented yet.

He expressed his determination that the employees of CDA are the real architects of the construction and development of this beautiful capital and ignoring their legitimate rights is not acceptable in any way. He also demanded of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister of Interior and the Chairman CDA to immediately restore the payment of Eid allowance so that the unrest among the employees can be ended. If the demands are not implemented immediately, the sit-in will continue and the scope of the protest will be further expanded. In this regard, the CDA administration will be fully responsible for any disruption of industrial peace.