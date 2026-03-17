Pakistani girl rescued from human trafficking in Oman, repatriated

In a successful operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Link Office in Muscat, Oman, facilitated the rescue and safe return of a minor Pakistani girl who had fallen victim to human trafficking.

According to officials, the young girl was deceitfully taken to Oman, where she was subjected to exploitation. Acting on a complaint lodged by the FIA Link Office, Omani authorities carried out a swift operation and successfully recovered the victim.

The coordinated efforts between the FIA Link Office in Oman and Omani law enforcement ensured the girl’s protection and well-being throughout the process. After completing all legal formalities, the victim was repatriated to Pakistan and arrived at Sialkot International Airport.

Upon arrival, FIA Immigration authorities handed the girl over to her father, ensuring her safe reunion with her family. Officials reiterated that a strict crackdown against human trafficking networks is ongoing, with a zero-tolerance policy particularly focused on the trafficking of minors. The FIA operates several link offices across key countries, including Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to assist Pakistani nationals facing legal, immigration, or trafficking-related issues. These offices serve as critical coordination hubs between Pakistani authorities and host countries.

Their primary functions include handling complaints related to human trafficking, visa fraud, illegal immigration, and exploitation of overseas Pakistanis. FIA link offices collectively received more than 4000 complaints annually. On average, over 70–80% of these cases were redressed through coordination with local authorities, while a significant number are formally disposed of after legal proceedings or administrative resolutions. For example, complaints related to stranded workers, confiscated passports, and trafficking victims are prioritized and often resolved through diplomatic engagement and law enforcement cooperation. Currently eight offices are working across the Globe and recruitment process of staff is underway in Saudi Arabia Link office.