ISLAMABAD- The Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, has scheduled a visit to Peshawar on Friday.

During his trip, he will preside over a meeting to address the law and order situation and engage in discussions with a delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is set to hold meetings with the Governor and the Caretaker Chief Minister of the region. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s itinerary includes paying respects by offering fateha at the grave of the late Shaheed Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Safwat Ghayur.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had emphasized the importance of standing together in support of cancer awareness and recovery, symbolized by proudly wearing the pink ribbon.

In a tweet, he reiterated our dedication to this global health cause during the month of October.

Proudly wearing the pink ribbon, let’s stand united to make strides toward cancer awareness and healing. This October, we renew our commitment to this international vital cause #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth 🎗️ pic.twitter.com/stpOxYNVr0 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 12, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his honor in welcoming the OIC’s Special Envoy on Kashmir, Yousef M. Al Dobeay, along with his delegation to Pakistan.

In a tweet, he expressed gratitude for the OIC’s unwavering backing of the Kashmir issue. He also stressed the need for collaborative efforts to combat the rising global trend of Islamophobia, while maintaining a commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution in Jammu & Kashmir.