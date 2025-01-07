Canadian dollar to Pak rupee today; 07 January 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 07, 2025 Rs. 194.1 0 January 06, 2025 Rs. 194.1

The Canadian dollar is the official currency of Canada. It is abbreviated as CAD. One Canadian is subdivided into 100 Cents.

500 Canadian Dollars in Rupees Today

As of January 07, the Canadian dollar rate stands at Rs194.1 in open market. So, the 500 dollars will be equal to Rs97,050 in Pakistani currency.

1000 Canadian Dollars in Pak Rupees Today

As of January 07, the Canadian dollar is being traded at Rs194.1 in open market. So, the 1,000 dollars will be equal to Rs194,100 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of CAD in Pakistan?

The rate of one SAR in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs194.1.

How to Convert Canadian Dollar in Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying Canadian currency with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the CAD into PKR.