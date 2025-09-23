Canada issues new advisory for PR Card holders including Pakistanis

OTTAWA – The Government of Canada has issued a new travel advisory for all permanent residents (PRs), including those from Pakistan, reminding them of the essential requirements for re-entering the country.

According to the advisory, all permanent residents must carry a valid PR card or a Permanent Resident Travel Document (PRTD) when travelling back to Canada using public transportation such as planes, trains, buses, or boats.

The notice highlights that expired or missing PR cards may prevent individuals from boarding their flight or other forms of public transit into Canada.

In such cases, PRs must apply for a PRTD from a Canadian visa office abroad to return legally.

While the expiry of a PR card does not affect one’s permanent resident status, individuals must renew their PR card upon arrival in Canada if it has expired.

The advisory strongly urges all PRs planning international travel to ensure they carry a valid PR card to avoid complications at the time of re-entry.

This alert serves as a crucial reminder, particularly for the large community of Pakistani permanent residents in Canada, many of whom frequently travel between the two countries for family, business, or education purposes.