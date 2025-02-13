Kp Govt Prepares To Launch First Air Ambulance Service

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is preparing to launch first air ambulance service for the public, the sources close to the development said on Thursday.

Ihtesham Ali, the Advisor to KP CM on health, took a test flight in the newly developed air ambulance. He also received briefings about operations of the air ambulance.

The development took place after Punjab launched air ambulance to facilitate the public, especially those living in far flung areas.

Ihtesham Ali said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is converting its MI-17 helicopter into an air ambulance, adding that under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government is utilizing its helicopter for air ambulance services.

It is for the first time that this helicopter is being used for the humanitarian purposes.

He further said that during the crisis in Kurram, CM Ali Amin Gandapur made the government helicopter available for public service. Through this initiative, the medicines were delivered, and patients were transported to safer locations, ultimately saving thousands of lives.

Ihtesham Ali also revealed that modifications and essential medical equipment are being installed in the helicopter for air ambulance operations. He emphasized that this would be the country’s first state-of-the-art air ambulance meeting international standards.

“We are not renting an air ambulance; instead, we are dedicating our own helicopter to serve the people,” he added.