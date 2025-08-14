PM Laptop Scheme 2025; Eligibility Criteria for University, College Students

ISLAMABAD – Another exciting news for youth empowerment as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced distribution of 100,000 free laptops to high-achieving students across Pakistan during International Youth Day.

Covering all four provinces, the federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, the initiative is entirely merit-based, ensuring that deserving students get access to modern learning tools without any favoritism.

PM laptops, provided along with internet devices and adapters, are useful for students in academics and stay connected in today’s digital age. The program builds on earlier successful merit-based initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, which have already empowered thousands of students nationwide.

The premier urged students to use these resources to achieve excellence and contribute to Pakistan’s progress. With faster access to digital learning, this initiative marks a transformative step in the country’s educational landscape.

Who Can Apply

Requisite Details Institution Student of public sector university/degree-awarding institute (HEC) Eligible Programs – PhD, MS, MPhil, or equivalent 18-year program 1.5-year or 2-year master’s degree program bachelor’s degree program (morning or evening sessions) Minimum Academic Requirement – Semester system: 70% marks or 2.80 CGPA Annual system: 60% marks CGPA/Percentage Conversion HEC-defined formula

Students Who Cannot Apply for Laptops:

Private-sector higher education institution students

Students enrolled in government degree or postgraduate colleges, including affiliated colleges.

Students who have already received a laptop under any federal or provincial government scheme.

Foreign nationals, except students from Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Students who did not apply online or whose applications were not submitted through the official online portal.

Students who cannot provide the required documents or proof of academic performance at the time of distribution.

Students who completed their degree program before the laptop distribution date.

Total laptops distributed

Category Total Laptops Male Students Female Total Distributed (All Time) 600,000 334,556 265,444 Distributed in 2024 100,000 42,000 58,000

Provincial/Federal Distribution