Upward Pak-US trajectory

THE recent engagements between Pakistan and the United States at different levels reflect a promising shift in the bilateral relationship—one marked by constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

hese developments are not only a positive signal for regional stability but also reaffirm the importance of sustained cooperation between two long-standing partners in areas as vital as security, counterterrorism and economic collaboration.

The latest round of the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue, held in Islamabad, underscored this encouraging trend. Co-chaired by Special Secretary Ambassador Nabeel Munir and Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism of the US State Department Gregory D. LoGerfo, the dialogue served as a reaffirmation of both countries’ shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This high-level interaction reflects an evolving understanding that terrorism is a global menace requiring close coordination and trust among international partners. The discussions, which included a focus on threats posed by TTP, ISIS-Khorasan and BLA, highlight the critical need for effective and targeted responses. Notably, the US State Department’s decision to add the proscribed BLA and Majeed Brigade to its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list is an important development. This move, long advocated by Pakistan, not only vindicates its concerns but also marks a strengthened commitment to international cooperation against terrorism. It is an affirmation that Pakistan’s sacrifices and relentless efforts in the war against terror are being acknowledged at the highest levels. Such a shift from the outdated “do more” mantra to a relationship based on mutual recognition and respect is a welcome change. The commendation from the US side regarding Pakistan’s successes in containing terrorist threats is not just symbolic—it signals a maturing partnership grounded in realism and shared objectives. These statements will certainly help foster positive public sentiment towards the US within Pakistan. Going forward, there is every reason to believe that such productive engagements will continue and expand to include a broader scope—encompassing trade, climate cooperation, education, technology and more. It is also imperative that the United States, as a global leader, plays a more proactive role in resolving long-standing regional disputes, particularly Jammu and Kashmir issue.