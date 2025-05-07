BRI, Emerging Global Power Chessboard and Global South: The Western Semantics & New Dimensions

Rapidly evolving socio-economic, geopolitical and geo-strategic dynamics have encouraged Chinese policymakers to pursue a high-quality Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

This involves advancing both flagship mega projects and “small and beautiful” public welfare initiatives, resulting in notable cooperative outcomes that align with the interests of BRI partner countries.

Rising global protectionism, unilateralism, decoupling and the ongoing tariff war have deeply disrupted global trade systems, economic frameworks, industrial production and supply chains.

These challenges prompt Chinese policymakers to prepare a holistic and comprehensive approach for the sustainable, stable and strategic expansion of BRI during 2025 and beyond.

In this context, China’s emerging technological sectors—particularly new energy vehicles and the digital economy—should become central pillars of BRI cooperation.

These areas, which reflect China’s industrial comparative advantages and “new quality productive forces,” should promote technological exchange, enhance local capacity-building and deliver mutually beneficial results.

China is expected to ensure the smooth operation of the China-Europe freight trains and accelerate the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor’s development.

These efforts aim to counter U.S.attempts to monopolize strategic connecting hubs and corridors globally, positioning BRI as a dependable logistics backbone.

To that end, the Chinese government plans to promote the orderly growth of outbound investment while strengthening overseas legal, financial and logistical services.

The international cooperation layout across industrial and supply chains will be improved under the BRI framework to support a more stable and interconnected global economic system.

A new focus will be placed on “small and beautiful” public wellbeing projects that emphasize inclusive development and bring real benefits to communities in BRI countries.

This people-centric approach underpins China’s soft-power projection through development diplomacy.

With many countries in the Global South urgently needing access to modern technologies, small but innovative Chinese private companies are well-positioned to seize expansion opportunities within BRI nations.

By forming industrial consortia during overseas expansion, these companies can boost their global competitiveness, address legal and financial challenges collaboratively and establish local technical training platforms.

Prioritizing smooth and efficient logistics will remain a key strategic goal of BRI in 2025.

China aims to enhance trade and connectivity through the advancement of China-Europe freight trains and other corridors, which will help insulate supply chains from geopolitical pressures and global uncertainties.

The ongoing tariff war has weakened global governance and rule-based international norms.

In response, Chinese policymakers are expected to enhance legal and financial support systems to protect Chinese investments and operations in partner countries.

Amid these developments, the expanded BRICS bloc and the broader Global South are emerging as a stabilizing force against unilateralism and protectionism.

These countries are fostering alternative avenues for global cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared development goals.

During a recent visit to Malaysia, President Xi Jinping proposed a three-point framework for strengthening China-Malaysia strategic ties.

This includes enhanced strategic independence, deeper cooperation in diplomacy and defense via a “2+2” dialogue mechanism and the advancement of synergized development, particularly aligning with Malaysia’s Ekonomi MADANI initiative.

China and Malaysia are also working to deepen cooperation in cutting-edge fields such as digital economy, green and blue economies, artificial intelligence and integrated development across industrial, data and talent chains.

Key areas include expanding rail-sea intermodal transport, enhancing the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” initiative and upgrading Malaysia’s ports to serve as major nodes in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Civilizational exchange is also emphasized through efforts to promote Confucian-Islamic dialogue, supporting cultural connectivity at bilateral and regional levels.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar has reiterated ASEAN’s collective stance against unilateral tariffs and expressed appreciation for China’s role in fostering regional peace and stability.

As the ASEAN chair and coordinator of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, Malaysia is encouraged to further strengthen regional integration and multilateralism through deepened ASEAN-China cooperation.

The signing of over 30 cooperation documents between China and Malaysia reflects the tangible progress made across diverse sectors—ranging from AI, digital economy and railways to agriculture, panda conservation and mutual visa exemptions—further solidifying bilateral and trans-regional links under BRI.

The completion of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) by 2027 is anticipated to significantly boost connectivity between Malaysia’s east and west coasts and unlock the potential of industrial hubs like the Kuantan Industrial Park.

The high-quality phase of BRI development is expected to inject new momentum into the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” project, supported by China’s leadership in digital and green transitions.

Potential partnerships in renewable energy technologies, such as consultations with CATL and the establishment of Huawei’s ASEAN hub in Malaysia, will aid in Malaysia’s sustainable development goals.

Allegations that BRI contributes to China’s overcapacity are part of Western geopolitical rhetoric aimed at undermining the global competitiveness of affordable Chinese technologies like EVs and solar panels.

These claims dismiss the foundational principles of international trade and the global division of labor.

Similarly, the so-called “Debt Trap Theory” has been discredited across global narratives, despite being repeatedly propagated by Western think tanks, pseudo-intellectuals, paid economists and partisan journalists, including some in Pakistan.

Such narratives lack empirical support and misrepresent the genuine development impact of BRI projects.

With protectionist trends on the rise, emerging markets and the Global South are now vital engines of global growth, contributing over 50% to global GDP expansion.

This shift signals the formation of a multipolar global governance system in which the BRI plays a critical role in fostering self-reliance, social development and inclusive economic growth.

Multilateral blocs such as ASEAN, BRICS and the African Union have emerged as key fortresses of regional integration, offering a collective counterbalance to trade fragmentation.

South-South cooperation, diversification of supply chains and digital economy advancements are driving forces behind this realignment.

China’s global initiatives—including those on development, security and civilization—combined with BRI and CPEC, will continue to serve as transformative instruments in shaping the future global order.

The country’s diplomacy, development strategy and people-centric policies reflect a comprehensive vision for shared prosperity.

In this evolving landscape, Chinese policymakers are urged to focus more deeply on the digital economy, green transition, cross-border e-commerce, industrial upgrading, AI, hydrogen energy, hybrid agriculture, green finance, climate cooperation and sustained financial investment.

Most importantly, “small and beautiful” projects should remain a key component of BRI, reflecting a balance between strategic ambition and grassroots impact.