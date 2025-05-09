BREAKING: Pakistan starts Counterattack after India’s coward Strikes on Military Bases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani armed forces started hitting India Hard as retaliatory strikes begin after Attacks on Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district).

In major escalation between two nuclear armed nations, Pakistan initiated counterstrike against New Delhi, after series of missile attacks by India on key Pakistan Air Force (PAF) airbases. Security sources have confirmed that Pakistan’s military is actively engaged in retaliatory operations, with ongoing strikes in response to India’s aggression.

Lahore, Rawalpindi and parts of country saw multiple explosions in Rawalpindi and Lahore. Two distinct blasts were heard near Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala (Rawalpindi), prompting an immediate response from local authorities. Police quickly cordoned off the area, while rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

Pakistan-India War

The escalation follows missile strike by India on three Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Murid, and Rafiqui airbases. However, Pakistan’s military has assured that all PAF assets at these locations remain unharmed and secure.

The retaliatory strikes mark an intensification of military actions between the two countries, both of which are nuclear-armed. The situation is rapidly developing, with both sides on high alert, and further confrontations expected in the coming hours.

As tensions continue to rise, authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Pakistan has emphasized its readiness to defend its sovereignty, signaling that this counterstrike may be just the beginning of further military responses.

More Updates to Follow…