‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’: Pakistan Strikes multiple targets across India after airbase attack

ISLAMABAD – In major escalation of tensions, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos in response to continuous provocations by India. The operation, which aims to target multiple sites across India, marks a dramatic intensification of the ongoing conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The operation’s first strike successfully hit a key target: a BrahMos missile storage facility located in Beas, India. Sources report that the facility has been completely neutralized, sending a clear message to New Delhi regarding Pakistan’s readiness to defend its sovereignty.

‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos’

The scope of the operation is still unfolding, with reports indicating that multiple other sites across India are being engaged as part of this military response. The strikes are believed to be a direct result of India’s recent actions which Pakistan has characterized as provocative and aggressive.

While details remain limited, the military operation has already sparked widespread concern over the possibility of further escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict. Both nations, who have fought several wars in the past, maintain large military presences along their disputed borders, including the contested Kashmir region.

This latest development has prompted calls from the international community for restraint and dialogue to prevent an all-out war. As the situation continues to evolve, global leaders are closely monitoring the situation in hopes of de-escalation.