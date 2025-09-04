Branches to another Pakistani Bank to remain open on Weekends under new schedule

KARACHI – Another Pakistani bank announced weekend banking, joining the race with some other commercial banks.

From September 13, 2025, several branches of Meezan Bank will remain open on Saturdays from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM. The bank urged customers to check its website for the list of operational branches.

This development follows a similar move by HBL and UBL earlier this year, when both giants stunned the banking sector with extended service hours.

As of September 2025, HBL keeps more than 150 branches open till 7:00 PM from Monday to Friday whereas UBL serves customers from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays.

With three of Pakistan’s leading banks breaking barriers and pushing beyond traditional hours, the industry is witnessing a new era of customer-first banking — and more banks may soon be forced to follow suit.

Weekend banking is growing in Pakistan to meet evolving needs of customers and businesses. With masses working long hours during weekdays, Saturday banking offers convenient access for transactions, bill payments, and other essential services.

The surge of urban populations and salaried workers, along with the demands of small businesses and retailers, increased need for extended branch hours.

Experts said banks expanded weekend services to stay competitive and retain customer loyalty. While digital banking is on the rise, many transactions still require in-person visits, making weekend operations an important complement to online services.