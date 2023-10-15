The district administration of Lahore has given permission to the PML-N to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21, where party supremo Nawaz Sharif will address supporters upon his return to Pakistan after four years.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds. In the four years that transpired, Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in the Al Azizia and Avenfield graft cases for his continuous absence from proceedings.

Nawaz Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia and he will leave for Pakistan via Dubai on Oct 21 and address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan. His legal team is likely to apply for his protective bail next week.

Ahead of Nawaz’s return, the PML-N is preparing for what it calls a “historic welcome” for the party supremo. Shehbaz has addressed several rallies in recent days and held meetings with traders, drumming up support for the Minar-e-Pakistan event.