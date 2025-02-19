BISE Rawalpindi matric exams roll number slip: Here’s how to download

Rawalpindi matric exams roll number slips: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has started issuing roll number slips for annual matric exams 2025 to both private and regular students. They can download it from office website of Rawalpindi board.

Earlier this month, the board issued date sheet for class 10th (matric class) first annual examination 2025.

The exams will commence on March 4, 2025 when papers of Arabic will be taken in first shift while History of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on March 5 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

The board said students will have to follow the date sheet printed on their roll number slips, adding that group and examination centre details will also be available on it.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

Download BISE Rawalpindi Class 10 Roll Number Slip 2025

The private students can download the class 10 roll number slip 2025 for first annual examination from the official website of BISE Rawalpindi.

As you land on the main page of BISE Rawalpindi website, you will need to click the “Roll Number Slip” category. It will take you to the new page where you can get it by entering B-Form Number or Online Form Number or Roll Number.