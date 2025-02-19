Champions Trophy 2025: Karachi traffic plan for PAK vs NZ first match

KARACHI – The much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 is going to begin in Pakistan with first match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Bank Stadium Karachi today, February 19.

The eight-team tournament will be played across three venues in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi – as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 February to 9 March.

The eight participating teams have been divided into two groups with hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand pooled in Group A while Group B comprises Afghanistan, current ODI World Cup champions Australia, England and South Africa.

Karachi Traffic Plan

The Sir Shah Suleman Road will remain open for traffic on match days, police said.

As per the traffic plan, vehicles coming from Karsaz will be able to park at the National Coaching Center and China Ground. They will access the Coaching Center and China Ground via the underpass from the Karsaz flyover.

Vehicles coming from Millennium and New Town will also be able to park at the National Coaching Center and China Ground.

For heavy traffic, vehicles from Sohrab Goth will travel via National Institution of Public Administration (Nipa), while traffic from Liaquatabad No. 10 will head towards Hassan Square.

Heavy traffic from PP Chowrangi will be directed towards University Road, police said, adding that roads from Karsaz to the stadium, Millennium to New Town, and from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square will be closed to heavy traffic.

Parking Areas for Champions Trophy Matches

China Ground, National Coaching Center, and Expo Center near the National Stadium have been designated as parking points.

Entry Gates for Fans

Fans can enter the stadium through the main gate and Gates 04, 05, 06, 12, 13, and 14.