Nepra served notices over unauthorized salary hike

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has issued a show-cause notice to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for massively hiking the salaries of its officers without any approval from Cabinet.

It was revealed in meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat chaired by Rana Mahmoodul Hassan.

The NEPRA has been asked to explain as to why the unilateral decision to raise the salaries was taken without getting approval from the federal cabinet. It was told that the increase was approved in violation of Section 8 of the Nepra Act.

In a surprise move, the high-ranking officials of NEPRA increased their salaries up to three times on their own without cabinet approval despite financial constraints being faced by the national economy.

Reports said the total salary of the NEPRA chairman has now been fixed at Rs3.25 million, while the salaries of the officials have reached up to Rs2.95 million per month.

The revised package includes a basic salary of Rs773,000 while NEPRA officials have approved a monthly regulatory allowance ranging from Rs631,000 to Rs700,000.

For 2024, they has received ad-hoc relief ranging from Rs587,000 to Rs650,000. In 2023, they were eligible for ad-hoc relief ranging from Rs544,000 to Rs600,000. For 2022, the monthly house rent allowance ranged from Rs105,000 to Rs116,000, while for 2021, it ranged from Rs70,000 to Rs77,300.

Other benefits include Rs96,000 and utility allowances of Rs32,000 to Rs35,000. As a result, the total salary package for NEPRA officials has now increased to Rs2.95 million to Rs3.25 million, surpassing the salaries and benefits of higher court judges.

These amendments were made by NEPRA officials without the approval of the government.